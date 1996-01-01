Thread: 4 "event" suspension

According to the Athletic, Coach Few will not be there today for Kraziness in the Kennel, the two exhibition games, and the season opener against Dixie St. He may be back for the TX game.
According to the Athletic, Coach Few will not be there today for Kraziness in the Kennel, the two exhibition games, and the season opener against Dixie St. He may be back for the TX game.
Shocker
Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
I mean when he’s conveniently back for Texas, and misses three cupcakes, not the best look. especially since didn’t we add another exhibition AFTER the incident? Looks pretty obvious..
Reasonable ---- the haters are saying --"why not the UCLA, Duke and St Marys or BYU games" -- well sorry boys -- it did not work out like that.
Put this behind us and move forward.
Help us to understand what would have been an acceptable result -- having to deal with the student sections all year long and what they will chant (team distraction), having to apologize to his family, the school and all alumni going forward for this incident, something like a suspension of license for a year, fines, alcohol classes, community service, missing out on the top '22 recruit visit and toss in maybe a 20 game suspension?
The optics are your own preconceived notions.
I dont follow the logic of why what games/events matter? If the suspension is four games/events, it shouldnt be four games randomly on the schedule. Its the first four on the schedule. Personally, I would have been fine with two games but I also think people make mistakes and what theyve done in the past do too
I've been waiting to hear what would happen, and I month ago when I first heard of all this, I said whatever the University chooses to do, I will totally accept it. And I do. And honestly, I agree with it. I feel Mark Few and his family, and the University, have already suffered enough. If you don't think they've suffered plenty than you are blind, deaf, and dumb, IMO. I'm happy to hear that the suffering will now be over, and I'm glad that the team won't have to suffer for it any longer. Let's get on with the season and head for a National Championship.
My God it's over the top. We have a legal system with penalties for such incidents. what have we all become!!!! I think I live in a world of wusses these days. How many nights have you all driven while drinking? In my case I could say many hundreds of times. Total the number who read this board and a million times wouldn't be out of line. Who's life could withstand such scrutiny? Oh Yeh, we didn't get caught. I would like to see this WOKE society spend more time on judging themselves and less time on judging others. What happened to forgiveness!!!!!, Lesson learned I'm sure. Get on with life. You can focus on happiness and joy or you can focus on shet. It won't say anything about Mark Few, but it will say a whole lot about you. Rant over.
If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
Perhaps now people can allow themselves to take a break from the hand-wringing
If I'm not mistaken, he hasn't even had this settled in court yet, has he? Of course, Few and his attorneys probably have a pretty good idea of how this will play out, but a suspension prior to the outcome? It does seem a bit suspicious (for lack of a better word). Of course, being an employee (who's NOT REQUIRED TO DRIVE btw) it could reasonably be argued that the university wouldn't be taking any action against him at all if he weren't a public figure.