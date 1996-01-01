Thread: 4 "event" suspension

Results 1 to 18 of 18

    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon
    4 "event" suspension

    According to the Athletic, Coach Few will not be there today for Kraziness in the Kennel, the two exhibition games, and the season opener against Dixie St. He may be back for the TX game.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Irish_eliZAG
    Irish_eliZAG
    Shocker

    Shocker
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Sarenyon View Post
    According to the Athletic, Coach Few will not be there today for Kraziness in the Kennel, the two exhibition games, and the season opener against Dixie St. He may be back for the TX game.
    With Anthony Black in attendance too; not exactly a slap on the wrist after all.
    daskim
    Default

    The Athletic Story
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    I mean when he’s conveniently back for Texas, and misses three cupcakes, not the best look. especially since didn’t we add another exhibition AFTER the incident? Looks pretty obvious..
    Zagdawg
    Default

    Reasonable ---- the haters are saying --"why not the UCLA, Duke and St Marys or BYU games" -- well sorry boys -- it did not work out like that.

    Put this behind us and move forward.
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Reasonable ---- the haters are saying --"why not the UCLA, Duke and St Marys or BYU games" -- well sorry boys -- it did not work out like that.

    Put this behind us and move forward.
    I don’t think you’re a hater to have to question why he’s only missing the little sisters of the poor and Mars State. I would do the same if it was coach K. Didnt they add exhibition
    Games after the incident? If so, an even worse optic. Sorry.
    StatZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I mean when he’s conveniently back for Texas, and misses three cupcakes, not the best look. especially since didn’t we add another exhibition AFTER the incident? Looks pretty obvious..
    I'd love to know when the idea of 2 separate exhibition games was made serious, then proposed, and then agreed upon.

    Few's arrest was 9/6.

    I'd be shocked if this plan were in place prior to 9/6.
    Zagdawg
    Default

    Help us to understand what would have been an acceptable result -- having to deal with the student sections all year long and what they will chant (team distraction), having to apologize to his family, the school and all alumni going forward for this incident, something like a suspension of license for a year, fines, alcohol classes, community service, missing out on the top '22 recruit visit and toss in maybe a 20 game suspension?

    The optics are your own preconceived notions.
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Help us to understand what would have been an acceptable result -- having to deal with the student sections all year long and what they will chant (team distraction), having to apologize to his family, the school and all alumni going forward for this incident, something like a suspension of license for a year, fines, alcohol classes, community service, missing out on the top '22 recruit visit and toss in maybe a 20 game suspension?

    The optics are your own preconceived notions.
    It’s the two added exhibitions and then the administration using missing kraziness as part of the suspension that does it for me. Selfishly I am thrilled he’s back for Texas, just not a good look IMO
    Mr Vulture
    Default 4 &quot;event&quot; suspension

    I dont follow the logic of why what games/events matter? If the suspension is four games/events, it shouldnt be four games randomly on the schedule. Its the first four on the schedule. Personally, I would have been fine with two games but I also think people make mistakes and what theyve done in the past do too


    Reborn
    Reborn
    Default

    I've been waiting to hear what would happen, and I month ago when I first heard of all this, I said whatever the University chooses to do, I will totally accept it. And I do. And honestly, I agree with it. I feel Mark Few and his family, and the University, have already suffered enough. If you don't think they've suffered plenty than you are blind, deaf, and dumb, IMO. I'm happy to hear that the suffering will now be over, and I'm glad that the team won't have to suffer for it any longer. Let's get on with the season and head for a National Championship.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    I don’t follow the logic of why what games/events matter? If the suspension is four games/events, it shouldn’t be four games randomly on the schedule. It’s the first four on the schedule. Personally, I would have been fine with two games but I also think people make mistakes and what they’ve done in the past do too


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    Of course it has to be the first four games.

    The point of question is the team adding two exhibitions so that he could coach vs Texas…

    Anywho go zags. Coach is a great man, made a mistake, and hopefully leads us to our first championship.
    zag buddy
    Default

    My God it's over the top. We have a legal system with penalties for such incidents. what have we all become!!!! I think I live in a world of wusses these days. How many nights have you all driven while drinking? In my case I could say many hundreds of times. Total the number who read this board and a million times wouldn't be out of line. Who's life could withstand such scrutiny? Oh Yeh, we didn't get caught. I would like to see this WOKE society spend more time on judging themselves and less time on judging others. What happened to forgiveness!!!!!, Lesson learned I'm sure. Get on with life. You can focus on happiness and joy or you can focus on shet. It won't say anything about Mark Few, but it will say a whole lot about you. Rant over.
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    My God it's over the top. We have a legal system with penalties for such incidents. what have we all become!!!! I think I live in a world of wusses these days. How many nights have you all driven while drinking? In my case I could say many hundreds of times. Total the number who read this board and a million times wouldn't be out of line. I would like to see this WOKE society spend more time on judging themselves and less time on judging others. What happened to forgiveness!!!!!, Lesson learned I'm sure. Get on with life. You can focus on happiness and joy or you can focus on shet. It won't say anything about Mark Few, but it will say a whole lot about you. Rant over.
    Lol
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Perhaps now people can allow themselves to take a break from the hand-wringing
    zagamatic
    Default

    If I'm not mistaken, he hasn't even had this settled in court yet, has he? Of course, Few and his attorneys probably have a pretty good idea of how this will play out, but a suspension prior to the outcome? It does seem a bit suspicious (for lack of a better word). Of course, being an employee (who's NOT REQUIRED TO DRIVE btw) it could reasonably be argued that the university wouldn't be taking any action against him at all if he weren't a public figure.
    krozman
    krozman
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zag buddy View Post
    My God it's over the top. We have a legal system with penalties for such incidents. what have we all become!!!! I think I live in a world of wusses these days. How many nights have you all driven while drinking? In my case I could say many hundreds of times. Total the number who read this board and a million times wouldn't be out of line. Who's life could withstand such scrutiny? Oh Yeh, we didn't get caught. I would like to see this WOKE society spend more time on judging themselves and less time on judging others. What happened to forgiveness!!!!!, Lesson learned I'm sure. Get on with life. You can focus on happiness and joy or you can focus on shet. It won't say anything about Mark Few, but it will say a whole lot about you. Rant over.
    That's the exact mindset that needs to end in this world, which is the indifference over not just the consequences of your actions. but the increased potential consequences of your actions.
    Krozman
