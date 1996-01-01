Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Kraziness Edition

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Kraziness Edition
I will start this thread before tipoff, because I will not be around to do this in the afternoon.
Who impressed you the most? Who wins the inaugural BZ Bulldog of the Game for the 2020-2021 season?
Strawther
Timme
Nembhard
Sallis
Hickman
Perry
Watson
Holmgren
Bolton
Someone Else? Who?
BZ Bulldog of the Game - Kraziness Edition
I will start this thread before tipoff, because I will not be around to do this in the afternoon.
Who impressed you the most? Who wins the inaugural BZ Bulldog of the Game for the 2020-2021 season?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1