Thread: A Couple of Fun ZAG Schedule tidbits

-
A Couple of Fun ZAG Schedule tidbits
Some of you may already know this, but will share here for everyone else.
When the ZAGS play their two exhibition games to start the season, they will
see some familiar faces. When the Zags host Eastern Oregon (10/31), that roster includes
former ZAG walk-on guard Paul Pennington (he is also the brother in law of Kevin Pangos)
And, when the ZAGS take on Lewis & Clark State (11/5), that roster will include G-Prep's
Samuel Stockton, the youngest son of John & Nada.
Pretty special that these two young men will have the chance to play in the Kennel this year.
-
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules