Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A Couple of Fun ZAG Schedule tidbits

  1. Today, 10:36 AM #1
    ZAG 4 LIFE's Avatar
    ZAG 4 LIFE
    ZAG 4 LIFE is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Pleasanton, California
    Posts
    297

    Default A Couple of Fun ZAG Schedule tidbits

    Some of you may already know this, but will share here for everyone else.

    When the ZAGS play their two exhibition games to start the season, they will
    see some familiar faces. When the Zags host Eastern Oregon (10/31), that roster includes
    former ZAG walk-on guard Paul Pennington (he is also the brother in law of Kevin Pangos)

    And, when the ZAGS take on Lewis & Clark State (11/5), that roster will include G-Prep's
    Samuel Stockton, the youngest son of John & Nada.

    Pretty special that these two young men will have the chance to play in the Kennel this year.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:04 AM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,666

    Default

    Neat, thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules