Naya Ojukwu, 2022 Recruit
Interesting:
"Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View [high school, Idaho], senior
Ojukwu is a basketball star. But shes just as good at volleyball. The all-state and all-conference player was named to the national AVCA [vollyball] All-American senior watch list.
Shes also narrowed her list to Arizona, Gonzaga and Utah state for basketball and volleyball."
https://scorebooklive.com/idaho/2021...school-season/
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
