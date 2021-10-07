Interesting:

"Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View [high school, Idaho], senior

Ojukwu is a basketball star. But shes just as good at volleyball. The all-state and all-conference player was named to the national AVCA [vollyball] All-American senior watch list.
Shes also narrowed her list to Arizona, Gonzaga and Utah state for basketball  and volleyball."

https://scorebooklive.com/idaho/2021...school-season/