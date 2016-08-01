Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: I think the results would have been much different a month ago.

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ge-basketball/
    Quote Originally Posted by Zerogame
    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ge-basketball/
    Not really. Maybe 8% vs 6%. Few isn't effusive enough and PNW bias is real.
    I think he’d be above Cal were it not for the incident. Even Kentucky fans are tired of him.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Not really. Maybe 8% vs 6%. Few isn't effusive enough and PNW bias is real.
    Yup. The top 80% vote getters are in the Eastern time zone.


    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Highly doubt that was a factor. Most people nationally have already forgotten about the incident. Few is not a personality fit for "the most prominent face and voice of college basketball."
    I’d be inclined to pick someone who has won a national championship. I’m not surprised that the majority would pick someone toward the East Coast
