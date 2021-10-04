'It's been a long time': Gonzaga Women, Loaded with New Faces, Open Practice

By Jim Allen The Spokesman-Review Oct 4, 2021Like everyone else in the world, the Gonzaga womens basketball players are craving a little normalcy.Its finally here.As warmups ended on Friday, senior Melody Kempton gathered the players in the middle of court at the Volkar Center. Everyone cheered.Its been a long time, coach Lisa Fortier said as she surveyed the scene at the Volkar Center on the second day of practice. Sometimes we have to remind ourselves of what normal is because its been so long.Fortier noted that Kempton, a senior forward from Post Falls, is the only player on the roster whos experienced a full season at GU without any pandemic distractions.That was back in the spring of 2019. Since then, the Zags have ridden the ups and downs of fanless games, masking protocols and isolation  all the way through March Madness.Now its time to exhale, take another breath and hit the court.The pieces are finally coming together for what could be a reasonably normal season at Gonzaga. Plans are for full capacity at the McCarthey Athletic Center, where the women will hold their annual Fan Fest on Oct. 16.