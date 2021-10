Originally Posted by Mr Vulture Originally Posted by

Now that we are getting close to KIK and the season, where is everyone at with the expected rotations? I think we are going to ultimately end up with a 8 man rotation, possibly 9 man at most.



Starters: Timme (30), Holmgren (25-30), Strawther (25), Bolton (25), Nembhard (30)



Rotation: Watson (20-25), Hickman (20), Sallis/Harris (20)



Situational: Gregg, Perry, Arlauskas





