-
2023 - Dusty Stromer
2023 6'6" PG Dusty Stromer from Los Angeles, CA. Has received an offer from GU, per Verbal Commits.
https://twitter.com/MaxFeldman6/stat...29302472933387
Won the U16 Peach Jam title with Team Why Not with another GU target, Jared McCain.
"McCain played 46 minutes and was 8 of 20 from the field and finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Boswell added 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Stromer had 13 points, five assists, and three rebounds."
Aug 12 interview (pre-GU offer) https://www.prospectiveinsight.com/post/dusty-stromer
Peach Jam highlights: https://twitter.com/WhosNextHS/statu...66557773795334
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules