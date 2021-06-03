-
Changes to NCAA D-1 Women's Basketball for the 2020-2021 Season
With the new season just about a month away, I thought it might be worthwhile to revisit the changes the NCAA has made to the Women's D-1 College Game for the upcoming (2020-2021) season.
1. The 3-point line moves from the current distance 20'-9" to the international distance of 22'-1.75".
2. The panel approved allowing the transmission of live statistics to the bench area for coaching purposes.
3. The Womens Basketball Rules Committee also supported an experimental rule for the upcoming season to allow teams to view live video in conference games only should a waiver request be submitted. Currently, womens basketball teams already can view preloaded video on their bench during games. If a conference chooses to use this experimental rule, it will be the leagues decision as to the type of appropriate technology that may be used. Teams would not be allowed to view live video in nonconference games.
4. The panel approved two adjustments to the replay rules in effect during the last two minutes of the game and added a third replay situation.
You can read about the extent of the rules changes here: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ege-basketball
I never understood the NCAA's thinking about having the 3-point set at 20'-9". If the international 3-point line is set at 22'-1.75" and the WNBA's 3-point distance is set at 22'-1.75", why in the world would the NCAA have their 3-point line distance at 20'-9"?
