Friendly reminder to the savvy, insider, BB aficionados on the GU Board
I love that you are the brains of this Forum; I take 99% of the content you offer, and cannot offer even 1% back, except in being a gung ho zag nation enthusiast, and love being in the community around here.
This is a lull time before the season, so its a good idea, I think, to remind all posters of the audience which reads in here. There may be 150 basketball brains in here giving the readers valuable info and insights about the zags that cannot be found elsewhere. There are also tens of thousands of zag fans in zag nation, and some of them read here without ever registering, while many others register and say little. This is about the 150 using insider references, acronyms, lingo, short cuts, and making assumptions about what the readers know.
Look at this mess below:
MU – Marquette Univ
UM – Univ of Miami
U-M - UM,UMich,UofM
MU Missou,Missouri
UM – M, Univ of Montana
UMaine – UMO, Maine
UM – Univ of Mississippi, Ole Miss,
UofM – Minnesota, TwinCities, BlockM(neutraface Font)
UMD – Maryland
WSU – Wash State Univ
WSU – Wichita St Univ
WSU – Western State Univ
WSU – Wayne State Univ
WSU – Winona State Univ
WSU – Wright State Univ
WSU – Weber State Univ
OSU – Oregon State Univ
OSU – Ohio State Univ
OSU – Oklahoma State Univ
UW – Udub, Univ of Wash
UW – Univ of Wisconsin, UofW
UW – Univ of Wyoming
UA – Univ of Arkansas
UA – Univ of Albany
UA – Univ of Akron
UA – Univ of Alaska, UAK, UAF
UA – Univ of Alabama
UA – Univ of Arizona
I know, I know, this is not a newspaper. It is conversations between individuals, though sometimes messages sent to all readers. Yet each conversation between two individuals is being read by hundreds or more other folks, kind of like a podcast conversation.
A few days ago in the Harris thread, Jazz mentioned Black was a heavy lean towards OSU. I have teased Jazz and others before about insider phrases and acronyms, cuz its a small thing not a big thing, (but enough that I wanted to bring it up when the board is off-season). Although I am slow on the uptake I knew about Black and knew it was not Oregon St Univ that he was referring to.
And when people talk about JP, I can virtually always gain from the context whether the reference is to JP Batista, Jeremy Pargo, or Josh Perkins. Etc. etc.
In communication skills this is known as speaking to others as if they were capable of 'mind-reading.' Sometimes the insider jargon gets rolling on this Board, and I find myself diving into a Google Journey to keep up. Maybe some others too. its a small thing, but might be meaningful to casual readers. For some of us, we appreciate when the writers add a couple of more letters, or phrases, which helps more fans feel they belong in the loop.
This is the year we want to kill it, make the Final 4, and hopefully the national title.
GoZags !!
