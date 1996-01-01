Thread: Dish drops Root sports

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Dish drops Root sports

    Just learned that Dish has dropped Root Sports due to not reaching an agreement on a new fee structure. I know that this will affect some Zags games in the WCC if an agreement is not reached. According to the Sea Times, Dish has not renewed other regional sport networks in the past few years, so Im not confident Root Sports NW will be on Dish next month when the season starts.

    Is there anyway to stream Root Sports from any other source?

    Help, I need my Zag games!!!
    It has been on Directv for a while. It's highly likely that it is on their streaming platform, but I couldn't find it online; you'd probably have to call. I think they just call the add-on the Sports Pack on satellite. Either way, it's not cheap (still cheaper than going to a sports bar to watch every game that's not on ESPN, which I did for a while).

    My understanding is that can do a "vacation hold" for several months on Directv. I have thought about doing that and using a cheap streaming service other times of the year to save some money, but have been too lazy to do it.

    ETA:
    https://thestreamable.com/channels/r...orts-northwest
