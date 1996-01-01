Thread: Dish drops Root sports

Dish drops Root sports
Just learned that Dish has dropped Root Sports due to not reaching an agreement on a new fee structure. I know that this will affect some Zags games in the WCC if an agreement is not reached. According to the Sea Times, Dish has not renewed other regional sport networks in the past few years, so Im not confident Root Sports NW will be on Dish next month when the season starts.
Is there anyway to stream Root Sports from any other source?
Help, I need my Zag games!!!
