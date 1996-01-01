Thread: Dominick Harris Right Foot In Boot

-
Dominick Harris Right Foot In Boot
Brenna Greene (KREM2 Sports Director) on Twitter is reporting that Dominick Harris has an apparent foot injury according to his Instagram.
A photo is included with his words "minor setback for a major comeback, dats my favorite."
