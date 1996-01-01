Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Dominick Harris Right Foot In Boot

    daskim
    Feb 2020
    Dominick Harris Right Foot In Boot

    Brenna Greene (KREM2 Sports Director) on Twitter is reporting that Dominick Harris has an apparent foot injury according to his Instagram.

    A photo is included with his words "minor setback for a major comeback, dats my favorite."

    https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_/st...937475/photo/1
