-
A Vegas Week of Hoops?
Pops and I are planning on going to Vegas on the 21st.. have tickets to both the UCLA game and the Duke game. Now i see the Maui Invitational is becoming the Vegas Invitational this week and will also be in Vegas at the same time.
Is anyone else planning on going to these two games and possibly checking out some of the Maui Invitational as well?
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules