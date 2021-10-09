Thread: Kraziness in the Kennel Oct 9, 2021

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Kraziness in the Kennel Oct 9, 2021

    GUDAD2020
    Feb 2021
    Kraziness in the Kennel Oct 9, 2021

    Hopefully everyone attending this year has as much fun as we did in 2019. All we heard was the chant..."Trickeeee Trioooo...." as we entered the McCarthey.
    Encourage you to watch the 3.5 mins to get fired up for this year! Wish we could be there next week.... Go Zags!

    https://youtu.be/17XSdTJyxB4
    scrooner
    Feb 2007
    Show some love to Anthony Black, 2022 6'7" guard from the Dallas metro (Timme, Gilder, Woolridge), ranked #19 (#4 CG) at 247 Sports. He'll be there on a visit. 3 recent crystal balls for Ok St, but maybe we can turn that around.
