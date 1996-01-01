-
First Official Day of Practice for the Lady Zags
Lady Zag Fans, today is the first official day of fall practice for our Ladies.
If you jump on facebook or twitter you can see some highlights from today.
Facebook Link: https://business.facebook.com/ZagWBB/
Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/ZagWBB
The ladies looked good.
Bad news for KG fans, once again she was in street clothes today.
ZagDad
