Womens Soccer Climbs to Program-Best No. 16 Ranking
Zags currently ride program-long eight game win streak
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga women's soccer rose to No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches National Top 25 poll Tuesday.
The ranking is an all-time high for the program.
The Zags appeared in five polls in 2005, debuting at 22 on Oct. 17, climbing to 19th on Nov. 8, and finishing at No. 19. That team finished with a 12-4-4 record and made the program's lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling to USC, 1-0, in the first round.
Last week, the Bulldogs debuted at No. 20 in the poll, cracking the Top 25 for only the second time program history. Gonzaga received votes in the poll three times last season, and once during the 2019 season.
The Bulldogs are off to their best start to a season in program history at 10-1-0 after 11 matches. GU is riding an eight-game win streak, which is the longest in program history.
Gonzaga opens West Coast Conference play Saturday at home against BYU (5-3-1). The Cougars five spots out of the Top 25, receiving 53 votes.
United Soccer Coaches Top 25 (Sept. 28)
1 Florida State (33) 848 10-0-0 1
2 Virginia (1) 777 10-1-0 7
3 UCLA 757 8-0-1 3
4 Duke 742 7-1-1 2
5 North Carolina 713 8-1-1 4
6 Pepperdine 691 9-1-0 6
7 Stanford 595 7-2-0 10
8 Arkansas 585 8-2-0 16
9 Rutgers 569 7-2-0 9
10 TCU 516 8-2-0 8
11 Hofstra 425 9-1-0 14
12 West Virginia 406 7-2-1 13
13 Auburn 374 8-2-0 11
14 SMU 338 7-1-0 17
15 Tennessee 317 9-1-0 NR
16 Gonzaga 263 10-1-0 20
17 Michigan 241 7-1-2 18
18 Wisconsin 233 7-1-3 NR
19 Virginia Tech 212 7-2-2 NR
20 Harvard 204 7-0-1 23
21 Southern California 186 6-2-0 NR
22 Memphis 158 8-1-1 NR
23 Georgetown 123 5-0-5 25
24 LSU 96 8-2-0 5
25 South Carolina 91 8-2-0 NR
Also receiving votes:
Arizona State University (82), Baylor University (79), Clemson University (76), Penn State University (70), Brigham Young University (53), Rice University (52), Oregon State University (46), University of Mississippi (30), University of Notre Dame (22), Texas Tech University (20), Ohio State University (16), Xavier University (13), Princeton University (13), University of Georgia (7), Texas A&M University (6), University of North Texas (2), University Of South Florida (2), Wake Forest University (1)