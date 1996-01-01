Womens Soccer Climbs to Program-Best No. 16 Ranking

The Zags appeared in five polls in 2005, debuting at 22 on Oct. 17, climbing to 19th on Nov. 8, and finishing at No. 19. That team finished with a 12-4-4 record and made the program's lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling to USC, 1-0, in the first round.Last week, the Bulldogs debuted at No. 20 in the poll, cracking the Top 25 for only the second time program history. Gonzaga received votes in the poll three times last season, and once during the 2019 season.1 Florida State (33) 848 10-0-0 12 Virginia (1) 777 10-1-0 73 UCLA 757 8-0-1 34 Duke 742 7-1-1 25 North Carolina 713 8-1-1 46 Pepperdine 691 9-1-0 67 Stanford 595 7-2-0 108 Arkansas 585 8-2-0 169 Rutgers 569 7-2-0 910 TCU 516 8-2-0 811 Hofstra 425 9-1-0 1412 West Virginia 406 7-2-1 1313 Auburn 374 8-2-0 1114 SMU 338 7-1-0 1715 Tennessee 317 9-1-0 NR17 Michigan 241 7-1-2 1818 Wisconsin 233 7-1-3 NR19 Virginia Tech 212 7-2-2 NR20 Harvard 204 7-0-1 2321 Southern California 186 6-2-0 NR22 Memphis 158 8-1-1 NR23 Georgetown 123 5-0-5 2524 LSU 96 8-2-0 525 South Carolina 91 8-2-0 NRArizona State University (82), Baylor University (79), Clemson University (76), Penn State University (70), Brigham Young University (53), Rice University (52), Oregon State University (46), University of Mississippi (30), University of Notre Dame (22), Texas Tech University (20), Ohio State University (16), Xavier University (13), Princeton University (13), University of Georgia (7), Texas A&M University (6), University of North Texas (2), University Of South Florida (2), Wake Forest University (1)