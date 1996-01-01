-
2021 - 2022 Player Profiles from The Slipper Still Fits
I saw that ZagDad84 started posting these on the GU Women's section, I didn't see the Men's posted anywhere, so I figured I would post them.
2021-22 Player Preview: Drew Timme
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...iew-drew-timme
2021-2022 Player Preview: Julian Strawther
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...lian-strawther
2021-22 Player Preview: Ben Gregg
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...view-ben-gregg
2021-2022 Player Preview: Chet Holmgren
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-chet-holmgren
2021-2022 Player Preview: Rasir Bolton
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...w-rasir-bolton
2021-2022 Player Preview: Will Graves
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ew-will-graves
2021-22 Player Preview: Dominick Harris
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ominick-harris
2021-22 Player Preview: Anton Watson
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...w-anton-watson
Matthew Lang is an unsung, but vital member of Gonzagas roster
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...onzagas-roster
That is all I see on there at this point. Just wanted to share, make it easy for others to find them.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules