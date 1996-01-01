Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: NCAA to use 'March Madness' to Help Market Division I Women's Basketball Tournament

    ZagDad84
    From ESPN:

    Mechelle Voepel
    ESPN.com

    Two moves by the NCAA on Wednesday should allow increased opportunities for collaboration and cross-promotion between the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as making the two championships more financially equitable.

    Starting this season, the term March Madness will also be used in marketing and branding the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. In addition, a new budget format has been implemented for the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

    Changes were sparked in large part because of recommendations made in the NCAA's gender equity report released in August. The law firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was commissioned by the NCAA to do the report after controversy arose last spring about the unequal treatment of the men's and women's basketball tournaments, including a huge disparity in the workout facility available for the women's teams.
    You can read the entire article here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...all-tournament

    Title IX took effect June, 1972 and in 2021 we are finally getting to this point.

    About time NCAA.

    ZagDad
    AirborneJag
    The NCAA has historically been long on talk and short on action. It’s continuous self-serving pronouncements are nothing but false promises and are calculated to tamp down the overall unfairness of the system they have created and desire to maintain. Not too unexpected when you considered who is the current president. I will withhold judgment on the NCAA’s proclamations until this year’s tournament and we see if the facilities and other arrangements for the women are equal to or better than the men’s since last year’s they were, in a word, shameful.
