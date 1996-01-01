Thread: NCAA to use 'March Madness' to Help Market Division I Women's Basketball Tournament

NCAA to use 'March Madness' to Help Market Division I Women's Basketball Tournament

Mechelle VoepelESPN.comTwo moves by the NCAA on Wednesday should allow increased opportunities for collaboration and cross-promotion between the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as making the two championships more financially equitable.Starting this season, the term March Madness will also be used in marketing and branding the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. In addition, a new budget format has been implemented for the men's and women's basketball tournaments.Changes were sparked in large part because of recommendations made in the NCAA's gender equity report released in August. The law firm of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP was commissioned by the NCAA to do the report after controversy arose last spring about the unequal treatment of the men's and women's basketball tournaments, including a huge disparity in the workout facility available for the women's teams.