Zag Men's Cross Country Climbs to No. 20 Nationally

Yacine Guermali, James Mwaura and Wil Smith finished 3-4-5 behind Oregon's Cooper Teare and Aaron Bienenfeld for the bulk of GU's scoring, with Guermali putting down a 23:11.3 time for the third-fastest 8K in program history behind his and Mwaura's spring 2021 WCC Championships races. In his first race of the 2021 fall season, Mwaura finished just under five seconds behind Guermali at 23:16.1, and Smith recorded a personal record 23:25.8 for fifth.In the process, the Bulldogs knocked off then-No. 19 Portland, from whom they usurped the No. 4 spot in the USTFCCA's West Region Rankings released on Monday.Hosted by Nol 14 Wisconsin, Nuttycombe will feature 10 teams ranked among the Top 25 nationally this week by the USTFCCA, giving GU another shot to top Oregon as well as West Region rivals No. 13 Washington and No. 3 Stanford.