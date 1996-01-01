Thread: Katz top OOC games

-
Katz top OOC games
Katz top OPC games
1. Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Nov. 23 (Las Vegas): This is a rematch of the epic national semifinal game. Both teams have a legit claim on the No. 1 ranking early in the season.
2. Duke vs. Kentucky, Nov. 9 Champions Classic (NYC): Coach Ks last season opener comes against rival Kentucky and John Calipari at the Garden. Yes, please!
3. Villanova at UCLA, Nov. 12: The Bruins are playing a national non-conference schedule and Jay Wright didnt hesitate to test his fellow contender with a true road game early in the season.
4. Texas at Gonzaga, Nov. 13: The Longhorns have the transfers in place to make a Final Four run and this game at The Kennel will challenge his group as much as any game this season.
5. Gonzaga vs. Duke, Nov. 26 (Las Vegas): Chet Holmgren versus Paolo Banchero. NBA personnel will flock to this matchup.
I guess 3 outta 5 ain’t bad.
