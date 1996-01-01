Couple Notes on ESPN Rankings
Final 2020 Rankings:
#6 Jalen Suggs - rating 96
#56 Ben Gregg - rating 85 (I think the site's "80" rating a misprint. See UCLA's Etienne a bit below for another.)
#59 Dominick Harris - rating 85
#62 Julian Strawther - rating 85
Fun takeaway -- Surprised that Gregg is listed above Harris and Strawther. This's in the context of this fan really liking Harris and Strawther. Three mid-80s four-stars is very impressive for this class (besides the obvious five-star gem, Jalen).
http://www.espn.com/college-sports/b...020/order/true
2022 Rankings:
Braden Huff is ranked as a 4-star (rating 81). That's nice as I've been having trouble finding Braden in any Top-100 Rankings save for 247's.
http://www.espn.com/colleges/basketb...250/class/2022
https://247sports.com/Player/Braden-Huff-46102826/
:]
**Of course our 2021 class was off-the-charts in terms of great players.
http://www.espn.com/college-sports/b...021/order/true
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!