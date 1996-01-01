Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Candid Coaches: Who will be the best player in college basketball this season?

    Default Candid Coaches: Who will be the best player in college basketball this season?

    Zags 1st and 3rd

    What's interesting is that Timme's teammate, Chet Holmgren, finished tied for third in votes-received, meaning one Gonzaga player or another accounted for 57% of the answers. In all the years we've been conducting this series, no school has ever had two players receive this high of a percentage of the votes to this question. That speaks to the firepower Gonzaga coach Mark Few will have at his disposal this season. It's among the reasons the Zags are No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.
    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...l-this-season/
    Left unsaid by most experts, how likely is Timme a 4-year player?
    0 %
    If Drew can guard and shoot over Chet in practice …less likely
