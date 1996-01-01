Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 20 in Top 25

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 (Sept. 21)

United Soccer Coaches West Region Rankings (Sept. 21)

GU is riding a seven-game win streak, which matches the longest in program history. Gonzaga is outscoring its opponents this season, 34-3, with seven shutouts. The Zags have also outshot their foes, 236-87, with a 126-35 advantage in shots on goal.Gonzaga's 34 goals are the second-most in the country, along with its 12.6 shots on goal per game. It's 28 assists and 23.6 shots per game both rank seventh in the nation. On the defensive side, the Zags are fifth in NCAA Div. 1 with a 0.30 goals against average, and sixth with a 91.4 save percentage. GU has not allowed a goal in the last 324 minutes of action.Maddie Kemp leads the nation averaging 3.10 shots on goal per game and is third taking 5.4 shots per game. The redshirt sophomore leads the West Coast Conference and is seventh in the nation with eight goals already this season.The Bulldogs are five goals, two assists and 12 points shy from matching those program single season records. Kemp is currently tied for eighth for the most goals in a single season.Gonzaga received votes in the poll three times last season, and once during the 2019 season. The Zags appeared in five polls in 2005, debuting at 22 on Oct. 17, climbing to 19th on Nov. 8, and finishing at No. 19. That team finished with a 12-4-4 record and made the program's lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling to USC, 1-0, in the first round.1 Florida State University 1 33 848 8-0-02 Duke University 4 0 804 7-0-03 UCLA 3 1 768 8-0-04 University Of North Carolina 2 0 743 7-1-05 Louisiana State University 6 0 680 8-0-06 Pepperdine University 9 0 672 9-1-07 University Of Virginia 7 0 616 8-1-08 TCU 5 0 597 7-1-09 Rutgers University 16 0 544 6-2-010 Stanford University 10 0 535 6-2-011 Auburn University 12 0 496 7-1-012 Penn State University 8 0 481 6-2-013 West Virginia University 15 0 372 6-2-114 Hofstra University 23 0 352 8-1-015 Arizona State University 20 0 299 8-1-016 University Of Arkansas RV 0 293 6-2-017 Southern Methodist University 24 0 268 6-1-018 University Of Michigan 21 0 237 7-1-119 Santa Clara University 11 0 224 3-3-221 Xavier University 17 0 158 7-0-122 Clemson University RV 0 142 6-2-023 Harvard University RV 0 108 6-0-124 Rice University RV 0 88 7-2-125 Georgetown University 25 0 72 4-0-41 Pepperdine University 1 9-1-03 Santa Clara University 2 3-3-24 Brigham Young University 3 5-3-15 Long Beach State University 5 3-4-16 Saint Mary's College Of California 6 6-1-27 University Of Denver 7 5-4-08 University of California-Irvine NR 5-4-09 South Dakota State University 9 8-1-010 Cal Poly NR 4-5-0