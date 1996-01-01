Zags Men's Cross Country Ranked 25th in USTFCCA Poll

On the heels of the Zags' first team Nationals appearance and 27th-place finish in the spring of 2021, expectations have never been higher for a Gonzaga squad that returns nine of its top ten runners from that season.GU also was ranked No. 13 nationally in FloTrack's initial preseason rankings  another program record.The Zags' first two races of the season were dominant team wins, with GU men's runners sweeping the Top 10 at the Clash of the Inland Northwest in Cheney, Wash. on Sep. 3 and the Top Eight of the Cougar Classic in Colfax on Sep. 10."Bill Dellinger invite is one of the premiere meets on the West Coast," Tyson said. "Excited for Yacine Guermali, James Mwaura, Wil Smith, Jake Perrin, Cullen McEachern, Evan Bates, Riley Moore, Kyle Radosevich, Ben Brown, and Jackson Lyne running for the Zag harriers.