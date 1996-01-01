Zags Men's Cross Country Ranked 25th in USTFCCA Poll
Maintain hold on No. 5 ranking in West Region
SPOKANE, Wash. Gonzaga men's cross country cracked the Top 25 in the USTFCCA DI Coaches' Poll for the first time in program history on Tuesday, climbing two spots from its previous preseason ranking of No. 27 while holding on to a No. 5 ranking in an ultra-competitive West Region.
On the heels of the Zags' first team Nationals appearance and 27th-place finish in the spring of 2021, expectations have never been higher for a Gonzaga squad that returns nine of its top ten runners from that season. GU is slated behind Pac-12 programs in Oregon, Stanford, Washington as well as WCC rival Portland in Week 2 of the USTFCAA's West Region Rankings.
Of those top four in the West, Stanford tied for No. 3 nationally in this week's poll, followed by Oregon (No. 7), Washington (No. 13) and Portland (No. 19).
"Rankings are always a nice feather in the cap to have joined the top 25 caliber of teams that are chasing their berths to the NCAA Championships," said GU Director of Cross Country/Track & Field and Head Men's Coach Pat Tyson. "With over 300 teams in the country, it's a tribute to this team to show how hard they have worked."
GU also was ranked No. 13 nationally in FloTrack's initial preseason rankings another program record.
The Zags' first two races of the season were dominant team wins, with GU men's runners sweeping the Top 10 at the Clash of the Inland Northwest in Cheney, Wash. on Sep. 3 and the Top Eight of the Cougar Classic in Colfax on Sep. 10. GU now turns to an 8K race at the Dellinger Invitational on Thursday in Springfield, Ore. that will give the Zags a significant chance to shake up the rankings against high-caliber national opponents like the Ducks and Pilots.
"Bill Dellinger invite is one of the premiere meets on the West Coast," Tyson said. "Excited for Yacine Guermali, James Mwaura, Wil Smith, Jake Perrin, Cullen McEachern, Evan Bates, Riley Moore, Kyle Radosevich, Ben Brown, and Jackson Lyne running for the Zag harriers.
"What's really cool is that I am honored to bring these 10 guys down to compete in my college coach's Invitational. Bill did so much in developing me as an athlete in my Oregon Days and inspiring me to go into coaching. He is an icon in Oregon and beyond!"
The 8K men's race at the Dellinger Invite is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date race day information, results and more.