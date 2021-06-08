-
Congratulations Chris Standiford
Chris has been around GU since 1993. Good luck.
https://www.gonzaga.edu/news-events/...r-of-athletics
Standiford officially joined Gonzaga Athletics in January 1993. In his current role as the Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer, Standiford is responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department, while also serving as the sport administrator for baseball, womens and mens golf, and womens and mens rowing.I am humbled and deeply grateful for this opportunity, Standiford said. Thank you to Dr. McCulloh for his trust and belief in me to lead this amazing group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff. His leadership and support have been instrumental in our success and I look forward to working more closely with him to continue the success and evolution of athletics at Gonzaga. Words cannot convey my gratitude and the admiration I have for Mike Roth. As a mentor for over 30 years, he has shown grace, patience, and trust. He has taught me by example the art of leading with compassion and care, while never compromising in the pursuit of excellence. I am thrilled to have his continued support and counsel as I move into this new role.
Standiford provides operational administrative support for Gonzagas highly successful womens and mens basketball programs, serving as the Primary Team Administrator in each of the Gonzaga Mens Basketball programs 22 consecutive NCAA appearances. Standiford also serves as Gonzagas representative on the West Coast Conference Basketball Cabinet.
I am looking forward to partnering with Chris as we move forward into this next era of GU Athletics, said Gonzaga Mens Basketball Head Coach Mark Few. Chris has been here and been a big part of this great run over the last 22 years. He has a great understanding of what works and what we need to do to continue to move the athletic department forward.
