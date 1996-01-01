Thread: Anything?

We are now in what might be the roughest part of the year for CBB. There's about a month and a half left before the season gets rolling, and we're all just so excited to see the new Zags in the Gonzaga Unis. And also the guys who are coming back to see how much they've improved over last year. In this class of players I'm most excited to see how much Watson has improved because based on past years where players like Watson moved into their 2nd or 3rd year as a Zag, I'd say he's improved a lot. Regarding the new players I'm anxious to see Holmgren and Hickman the most because I think these two freshmen will be outstanding players next year. I want to see what a #1 recruited high school players looks like in a Zag uniform. We had a wonderful taste last year what Suggs was like as that kind of player, and I'm sure Holmgren will give us a huge number of jaw dropping plays. So hang in there everyone. November will soon be here, or later I guess. lol
