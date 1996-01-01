Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Anything?

  Today, 10:15 AM
    strikenowhere
    Anything?

    Anything at all? Any new tidbits of information? Any insider knowledge of how practices are going, recruiting info, re-alignment news, scheduling, etc? Feels like Death Valley out there right now, and BYU & St. Mary's news only makes it worse!
  Today, 10:25 AM
    229SintoZag's Avatar
    229SintoZag
    Default

    No.

    Carry on.
  Today, 11:02 AM
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Anything at all? Any new tidbits of information? Any insider knowledge of how practices are going, recruiting info, re-alignment news, scheduling, etc? Feels like Death Valley out there right now, and BYU & St. Mary's news only makes it worse!
    Schedule is finalized. Hopefully it stays that way. I don’t want any last minute changes like last year.
  Today, 11:02 AM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Anything at all? Any new tidbits of information? Any insider knowledge of how practices are going, recruiting info, re-alignment news, scheduling, etc? Feels like Death Valley out there right now, and BYU & St. Mary's news only makes it worse!
    Get back to work!!!
  Today, 11:16 AM
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Teams looking great. Championship season ahead. Guaranteed
  Today, 11:21 AM
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Get back to work!!!
    Throw me a bone - I'm dyin' out here in the CBB wilderness!
  Today, 12:08 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Throw me a bone - I'm dyin' out here in the CBB wilderness!
    Go see Bergen Catholic or Gil St Bernard, or any number of the super prep hoop teams in Joisy, practice or scrimmage. They all have better talent now than most of the WCC.
  Today, 12:14 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Default

    We are now in what might be the roughest part of the year for CBB. There's about a month and a half left before the season gets rolling, and we're all just so excited to see the new Zags in the Gonzaga Unis. And also the guys who are coming back to see how much they've improved over last year. In this class of players I'm most excited to see how much Watson has improved because based on past years where players like Watson moved into their 2nd or 3rd year as a Zag, I'd say he's improved a lot. Regarding the new players I'm anxious to see Holmgren and Hickman the most because I think these two freshmen will be outstanding players next year. I want to see what a #1 recruited high school players looks like in a Zag uniform. We had a wonderful taste last year what Suggs was like as that kind of player, and I'm sure Holmgren will give us a huge number of jaw dropping plays. So hang in there everyone. November will soon be here, or later I guess. lol

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
