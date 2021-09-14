Thread: 2021-2022 Player Previews from The Slipper Still Fits

From the Slipper Still Fits.
First out of the Gate is Cierra Walker
Expect big things from the steady hand of the sixth year senior
By TuckClarry
Sep 14, 2021
Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-cierra-walker
ZagDad
From the Slipper Still Fits.
First out of the Gate is Cierra Walker
Expect big things from the steady hand of the sixth year senior
By TuckClarry
Sep 14, 2021
Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-cierra-walker
ZagDad
From the Slipper Still Fits.
Next up is Kayleigh Truong
Big things will be asked of the junior floor general
By TuckClarry Sep 16, 2021
Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ayleigh-truong
ZagDad
From the Slipper Still Fits.
Come on Down Yvonne Ejim
Now is the time for the next great Zag
By TuckClarry Sep 18, 2021
Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ew-yvonne-ejim
ZagDad
From the Slipper Still Fits.
From way down under, its Eliza Hollingsworth
Opportunity has come knocking for the Aussie forward.
By Keith Ybanez @slipperyky Sep 20, 2021
Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-hollingsworth
ZagDad