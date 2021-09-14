Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: 2021-2022 Player Previews from The Slipper Still Fits

    From the Slipper Still Fits.

    First out of the Gate is Cierra Walker
    Expect big things from the steady hand of the sixth year senior
    By TuckClarry
    Sep 14, 2021

    Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-cierra-walker

    ZagDad
    From the Slipper Still Fits.

    Next up is Kayleigh Truong
    Big things will be asked of the junior floor general
    By TuckClarry Sep 16, 2021

    Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ayleigh-truong

    ZagDad
    From the Slipper Still Fits.

    Come on Down Yvonne Ejim
    Now is the time for the next great Zag
    By TuckClarry Sep 18, 2021

    Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...ew-yvonne-ejim

    ZagDad
    From the Slipper Still Fits.

    From way down under, its Eliza Hollingsworth
    Opportunity has come knocking for the Aussie forward.
    By Keith Ybanez @slipperyky Sep 20, 2021

    Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-hollingsworth

    ZagDad
