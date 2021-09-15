Knight Commission Proposes Restructuring Distribution of More than $3 billion in Annual Revenue

Heather DinichESPN Senior WriterSep 15, 2021The Knight Commission on Wednesday released a proposal to require the NCAA, the College Football Playoff and Division I conferences to restructure how they distribute more than $3 billion in annual revenue, a model designed to guide the NCAA as it considers sweeping changes to its current governance structure.With an expected expansion of the CFP, which is managed separately from the NCAA, and increased media rights for FBS conferences, the Knight Commission estimated that annual distributions are likely to surpass $4.5 billion in the next several years.The commission concluded that systemic change -- not incremental reform -- is necessary. It proposed five core principles of the model -- transparency, independent oversight, gender equity, broad-based sports opportunities and financial responsibility -- to be adopted "in law, regulation, and/or conference rules to guide the financial system."The C.A.R.E. model provided suggestions, not mandates, for the conferences to consider. One example was that conferences could require each Division I institution to spend an amount equal to at least 50% of "shared athletics revenue distributions" on the education, health, safety and well-being of college athletes and/or university academics.Revenues that are received from the NCAA and/or CFP (either directly or indirectly via their conference), as well as conference-generated revenues from media contracts and conference tournaments, would constitute the "shared athletics revenue distribution" that is subject to the 50% standard. Data in the report shows that most Division I schools already meet that 50% requirement. The schools that don't typically receive significantly higher amounts from shared revenue distributions and would be required to increase educational benefits, add scholarships or sports, or transfer funds to university academics.Another example suggested was a "luxury tax" system on excessive coaching salaries, allowing for financial penalties for total coaching salaries that exceed a certain limit. The report suggested that the U.S. Congress or the conferences should adopt caps or minimum financial thresholds to limit sport-specific spending, and it recommended that the conference policies be publicly released and approved by a new independent oversight entity.