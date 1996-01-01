Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Grace VanSlooten narrows choices to GU/LSU/Oregon

  1. Today, 03:12 PM #1
    Section 116
    Default Grace VanSlooten narrows choices to GU/LSU/Oregon

    Scroll down to the bottom of the "recruiting timeline" to see on Sept 10 VanSlooten narrowed her choices to the above three:

    Here: https://wbbblog.com/grace-vanslooten/
  2. Today, 03:42 PM #2
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Thanks Section 116 for keeping us in the loop.

    Zagswbbfan has got you beat for the scoop on this on by a few days:

    See here: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...022-Recruiting

    ZagDad
  3. Today, 03:53 PM #3
    Section 116
    Default

    Missed that, sorry. I tried to delete my post and it didn't work.
  4. Today, 03:55 PM #4
    seacatfan
    Default

    Zags made the top 8 for Sofia Bell, a '23 6-1 wing out of Portland. GU, Notre Dame and a bunch of Pac 12 schools.
