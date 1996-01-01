Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2021 Lady Zag Fan Fest

    ZagDad84
    Default 2021 Lady Zag Fan Fest

    Topic which deserves its own thread.

    GONZAGA BULLETIN KENNEL CLUB reports:

    Ryan said a forthcoming fall semester highlight is Kraziness in The Kennel, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 of Fall Family Weekend in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

    Kraziness In The Kennel, a scrimmage event held by GU Athletics, is an opportunity for Zags and their families to dress up in their game-day gear while receiving a first-look at the GU men’s basketball team, in addition to experiencing the thrilling energy of The Kennel that is to come this basketball season.

    Ryan said FanFest, an athletics event similar to Kraziness In The Kennel for the women's basketball team, will be held the following weekend for the GU women’s basketball team.

    So that makes Fan Fest for women basketball on 16 October Saturday in the Kennel.
    Thanks to ZAB for first posting this information.

    ZagDad
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    If your not vaccinated don't plan on being able to attend. Some people still don't get it, I met a 70 year man I had not seen since the 1st Covid outbreak at the gym. It was good to see him again the first thing he asked me was if he was vaccinated, I told him got my 2nd shot 1st week in May, then he said he does not believe in the vaccination. I said so your one of those and he said your one of those. Then he said I believe in the facts, well I know this man is extremely opinionated and stubborn. So I figured he was a lost cause, but then I thought I would take one stab at it to see if you was one of those. So I said do you know over 95% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated? He said this is all made up and then I knew he was one of those lost causes. I immediately changed the subject. Just heard news that they have like 16 people in Providence Hospital on ventilators all not vaccinated. Providence hospital reported this is the worst they have seen it since Covid began, and they have canceled elective surgeries.

    Hopefully leaders in Washington will wisen up and require vaccinations for K-12 down to 12 years old, and when approved by CDC down to 5 years old which would keep all students safe.

    Sadly numerous hard headed people continue to learn the hard way when they themselves or a loved one is in the hospital with Covid fighting for their lives. How sad is it that numerous parents continue to put their children in danger, because of their lack of reason and stubbornness to not only not get vaccinated themselves but push this bad decision on their children also.
    ZagDad84
    Not to get into a Vaxx or not to Vaxx discussion but,

    Months ago we were told we needed 75-85% minimum vaccination rate to achieve herd immunity. We were also told if we did not achieve herd immunity, we would see a significant increase in Covid infections and hospitalizations come this Fall.

    Well, we were told what would happen and yet here we are arriving couple of months early at the station.

    Stay safe everyone.

    ZagDad
