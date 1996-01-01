Thread: 2021 Lady Zag Fan Fest

GONZAGA BULLETIN KENNEL CLUB reports:Ryan said a forthcoming fall semester highlight is Kraziness in The Kennel, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 of Fall Family Weekend in the McCarthey Athletic Center.Kraziness In The Kennel, a scrimmage event held by GU Athletics, is an opportunity for Zags and their families to dress up in their game-day gear while receiving a first-look at the GU men’s basketball team, in addition to experiencing the thrilling energy of The Kennel that is to come this basketball season.Ryan said FanFest, an athletics event similar to Kraziness In The Kennel for the women's basketball team, will be held the following weekend for the GU women’s basketball team.