Gonzaga Once Again Ranked Among the Top 100 National Universities by U.S. News & World Report

Gonzagas first-year retention rate remained among the very best in the country at 94% while its graduation rate rose to 88%, lifting its graduation and retention rank to 43rd, in the top 11% among National Universities.Gonzaga is ranked in the National Universities category for the third consecutive year. There are 391 schools in the category this year, ranging from Ivy League schools to major research institutions based on criteria that the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education establishes. National universities offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as masters and doctoral degrees, and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates.Among its peers, Gonzaga is recognized in several specialty categories. In rankings for Best Undergraduate Teaching, Gonzaga advanced five spots to 13th among 71 universities evaluated. The School of Engineering and Applied Science moved up a spot to 22nd, or top 9% among 239 engineering programs not granting doctoral degrees. A new category for undergraduate nursing debuts Gonzaga at 76th, for a top 11% ranking among 694 programs. The undergraduate business program advanced 13 spots to 84th, among the top 16% of 514 programs ranked. Undergraduate computer science moved upward 19 spots to 191st...