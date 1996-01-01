-
247 2022 Top 150 Updated Today
https://247sports.com/Season/2022-Ba...oup=HighSchool
(positive number means they moved up that many spots, and negative number means they moved down)
Current GU targets:
19 (-6) Anthony Black
23 (-2) Jaden Bradley
30 (+20) Collin Chandler
88 (+5) Braden Huff
112 (-59) AJ Casey
Old GU targets:
9 (+58) Yohan Traore
18 (-6) Skyy Clark
46 (+3) Isaac Traudt
53 (-22) Richard Isaacs Jr
64 (-7) Dylan Anderson
