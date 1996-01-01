Womens Golf Wins Hobble Creek Classic
Zags open season with tournament title
SPRINGVILLE, Utah The Gonzaga women's golf team claimed the Hobble Creek Fall Classic title in their first event of the 2021-22 season.
The Zags finished 19-over (871), 12 strokes ahead of second-place Cal Poly and Weber State (+31). GU was two-over (286) in the third and final round Tuesday, the lowest-round total of all the teams in the tournament.
The Bulldogs' 172 pars were the most in the event and had the lowest average on the course's Par-4 holes (4.22, +30.)
Dating back to last season, the Zags have taken the team title in their last three tournaments, including last spring's West Coast Conference Championship.
Gonzaga freshman Chaewon Baek tied for second in her first collegiate event at one-over (214).
She made a birdie and 15 pars in Round 3 and was one-over (72). Baek and teammate Cassie Kim
led the 100-golfer field with 38 pars. Both were also two-under (2.87) on the course's Par-3 holes, which ranked second in the tournament.
Kim recorded a career-low 67 (-4) in the third round, which was also the lowest in the tournament.
She made five birdies and 12 pars Tuesday. The junior climbed 16 spots on the leaderboard and finished three-over (216).
Mary Scott Wolfe tied for 11th with a three-round total of 219 (+6).
She was four-over (75) in the final round. Quynn Duong
made 13 pars in Round 3, finishing at one-over (72). She was 16th at nine-over (222). Alyssa Nguyen rose 13 spots after the final round, tying for 74th at 26-over (239).
She made 12 pars on Day 2.
"I'm really happy for our team," GU Head Coach Brad Rickel said. "This is the start we were hoping for. Chaewon having this great start to her career is so great for her and the team. Cassie shooting 67 today was spectacular and sealed the deal for us. I'm proud of how hard everyone went about their business and how we play as a team with a plan."
Northern Arizona's Kimberlee Tottori carded a 70 (-1) in the third round. She was even-par (213) in the event. Northern Colorado's Sloane Post recorded an ace on the Par-3 147-yard fourth hole in the final round.
Gonzaga returns home and hosts the fourth annual Coeur d'Alene Collegiate Invitational Sunday through Tuesday. Live scoring from the Coeur d'Alene Resort will be available on GoZags.com.