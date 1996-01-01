Womens Golf Wins Hobble Creek Classic

The Bulldogs' 172 pars were the most in the event and had the lowest average on the course's Par-4 holes (4.22, +30.)She made a birdie and 15 pars in Round 3 and was one-over (72). Baek and teammateled the 100-golfer field with 38 pars. Both were also two-under (2.87) on the course's Par-3 holes, which ranked second in the tournament.She made five birdies and 12 pars Tuesday.She was four-over (75) in the final round.made 13 pars in Round 3, finishing at one-over (72). SheShe made 12 pars on Day 2.Northern Arizona's Kimberlee Tottori carded a 70 (-1) in the third round. She was even-par (213) in the event. Northern Colorado's Sloane Post recorded an ace on the Par-3 147-yard fourth hole in the final round.