Thread: Andy Katz: Top 25 Returning Players

    Default Andy Katz: Top 25 Returning Players

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ketball-season

    He whiffed on the #1 pick.
    Default

    Time will tell if he was wrong when we play UCLA...I know he was unstoppable against us in the Semi-final game. I was hoping he would have left school for the NBA but evidently, someone told him to stay another year and work on some things...

    I'm looking forward to the "new" Timme having successful night shooting the 3-ball.

    I was also surprised that Nembhard was not listed.
