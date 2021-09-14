Thread: Andy Katz: Top 25 Returning Players

-
Andy Katz: Top 25 Returning Players
-
Time will tell if he was wrong when we play UCLA...I know he was unstoppable against us in the Semi-final game. I was hoping he would have left school for the NBA but evidently, someone told him to stay another year and work on some things...
I'm looking forward to the "new" Timme having successful night shooting the 3-ball.
I was also surprised that Nembhard was not listed.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules