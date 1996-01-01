Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: maybe Pac 12 football isn't as bad as we thought

    seacatfan
    maybe Pac 12 football isn't as bad as we thought

    UCLA beat LSU last week. Oregon went into Columbus and beat #3 Ohio St. today. Colorado is leading #5 Texas A&M 7-3 heading into the 4th quarter. There have been some poor performances, but multiple big wins can't be ignored.
    seacatfan
    Wasn't watching on TV, but kept glancing at game tracker. Seems like Texas A&M had the ball and was driving for the entire 4th quarter, Colorado kept holding them off...but finally gave up a TD. CU offense must've been 3 and out every time they touched it. Too bad. Still a few minutes left.
