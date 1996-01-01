-
One Thing I Don't Get RE: Re-alignment & the Big East
So all the talk about Gonzaga and re-alignment, particularly pertaining to the Big East, has centered around the travel issue. Gonzaga is all the way out on the West Coast, with Creighton being the closest school at about 1400 miles. Is this really all that big of a problem, though? Let's say that the Big East expands, taking Gonzaga. That puts membership as the following (in order of closest to farthest schools):
Creighton - 1,376
Marquette - 1,712
DePaul - 1,781
Butler - 1,931
Xavier - 2,046
Georgetown - 2,478
Villanova - 2,532
Seton Hall - 2,564
St. Johns - 2,587
UConn - 2,700
Providence - 2,747
If a true round robin was played that means that each of these teams would take exactly one cross-country trip to Gonzaga during the conference season to play the Zags. One trip. Is that really too much to ask of the rest of the conference members? Additionally they might not even play a true round robin, eliminating a couple of trips each season. From what I gathered from an interview that Roth did during the summer (he may have been on Morrison's podcast) Gonzaga is basically ready and willing if the Big East tendered an offer. That means that Gonzaga is fully aware that the travel burden mainly falls on the Zags and barely affects the rest of the Big East membership. Additionally, to alleviate the traveling issues, couldn't the Zags be allowed to schedule trips that try to pair schools that are close together for away games? For instance, one trip could be UConn & Providence, another trip could be St. Johns & Georgetown, Butler & Xavier, or Marquette & DePaul. It certainly seems like the onus would be on the Zags to do all of the traveling and if I am remembering correctly then Gonzaga is more than willing. This may cut down on big games during the non-con, but we already are seeing the Zags play very few true road games anymore and only travel for big neutral site games.
Now, it still is a bit trickier accounting for the other sports programs but there has to be some ways to mitigate that as well - why not have the men's & women's schedules be identical? The two teams could travel together (although I'm not sure how big the charters are). I'm actually not even sure why schools don't do this to begin with to cut down on costs. As for the rest of the sports the onus is still on Gonzaga to do all the traveling and having to deal with the logistics & costs.
