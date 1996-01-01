Womens Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Gonzaga will face six teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last seasonSPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga women's head basketball coach Lisa Fortier announced her team's 12-game non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, including defending National Champions, Stanford.The Zags are also set to participate in the 2021 Rainbow Wahine Showcase on Nov. 26-28 in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Stan Sheriff Center.The non-conference slate will feature five games at McCarthey Athletic Center, in addition to an exhibition matchup against Central Washington on Nov. 6.On Nov. 11, the Zags host Big Sky's Montana State on Nov. 11 before traveling to another Big Sky foe, Montana on Nov. 14. Overall, the Bulldogs hold a combined 27-27 record against the Montana teams.GU returns home for a matchup against Idaho State, a team that advanced to post-season play last season. The Zags hold a 6-2 record over the Bengals with the last matchup coming in 2019, which was a 70-51 victory in McCarthey Athletic Center.The Bulldogs will then host Stanford on Nov. 21. This will mark the 12th time in program history that the Zags have faced Pac-12's Stanford. The last time the two teams met in McCarthey was in 2019, when GU won 79-73.Gonzaga then travels to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Showcase that features Utah, Eastern Illinois, and Hawaii after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26-28. The meeting against Eastern Illinois marks the first time the teams have met in program history. But GU is no stranger to Utah or Hawaii as this marks the ninth and fourth time they have faced, respectively.Returning from home the tournament, the Bulldogs host Wyoming, Washington State and Stephen F. Austin  all teams that made the Big Dance last year.Against the Cowboys, Gonzaga holds a 6-1 record with the series dating back to 1990. The Zags are currently on a six-game winning streak against the Mountain West team. GU is also on a four-game winning streak against WSU, with the series going back to 1984. The last time the two faced off in McCarthey was in 2019, when the Bulldogs won 76-53. The matchup against Stephen F. Austin marks the first time the two teams have met in program history.The Zags then close out the non-conference portion of the season at UC Davis and at Eastern Washington.Gonzaga holds a 3-0 record against UC Davis, but the two programs haven't played since 2008. UC Davis is coming off a successful season after making the NCAA Tournament in 2021.The Bulldogs close the road trip with a quick drive down the road to Cheney to face EWU. The Bulldogs currently have a 16-game winning streak and hold a 34-13 record against the Eagles with the series dating back to 1982. The game is also a little personal to Coach Fortier, as she will face her former college head coach, Joddie Gleason, who is in her first season at Eastern.Game times will be released at a later date.2021-22 Non-Conference ScheduleNov. 14 at Montana Missoula, Mont.Nov. 26 ! Utah Honolulu, HawaiiNov. 27 ! Eastern Illinois Honolulu, HawaiiNov. 28 ! Hawaii Honolulu, HawaiiDec. 19 at UC Davis Davis, Calif.Dec. 21 Eastern Washington Cheney, Wash.Home Game! Rainbow Wahine Showcase (Stan Sheriff Center)