Thread: WCC Replacement Candidates:

Grand Canyon is a good choice for several reasons:
1. Non-football school-WAC announced return to football for the conference earlier this year. GCU has said they are not adding football at this time (https://sports360az.com/2021/01/gcu-...ding-football/
). MBB is the biggest revenue sport for their AD.
2. Up and coming school with a commitment to athletics
3. Gives WCC access to Phoenix TV market
The lack of a religious affiliation is different than other current WCC members and their academic reputation lags.
