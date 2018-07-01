Results 1 to 20 of 20

Thread: WCC Replacement Candidates:

    Tetonka Test
    Default WCC Replacement Candidates:

    Not any really amazing candidates out there to replace BYU. I am assuming any replacement school must be religious and/or private.

    But I am hearing the following names thrown around.

    Seattle
    Denver
    Grand Canyon
    Cal Baptist
    Air Force (suggested below)

    I'll post their facilities.
    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Seattle

    Red Hawk Center
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Redhawk_Center

    Seating:
    999




    They will play in a renovated Key Arena in 2022

    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Denver

    Magness Arena
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magness_Arena

    Seating: 8,000

    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Grand Canyon

    GCU Arena
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GCU_Arena

    Seating: 7,000

    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Tetonka Test View Post
    Not any really amazing candidates out there to replace BYU. I am assuming any replacement school must be religious and/or private.

    But I am hearing the following names thrown around.

    Seattle
    Denver
    Grand Canyon
    Cal Baptist

    I'll post their facilities.
    Honestly from a basketball standpoint - what a bunch of garbage.
    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Cal Baptist

    CBU Events Center
    Seating 5,050

    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Are there any other realistic candidates?
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Tetonka Test View Post
    Not any really amazing candidates out there to replace BYU. I am assuming any replacement school must be religious and/or private.

    But I am hearing the following names thrown around.

    Seattle
    Denver
    Grand Canyon
    Cal Baptist

    I'll post their facilities.
    Hard pass on all. Nice covers, no content.
    Default

    Boise and SDSU. Maybe AFA for prestige. Have to dispense with the CYO church league character, unfortunately. Break the mold, think outside the box. Whether the WCC leadership has that ability, we shall see. They should retain Mike Roth as a consultant on expansion, or league development, yadda.
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    If GU left, it would put them back to 8 teams, which where the WCC was at before BYU.

    GU and BYUs basketball budget are each about three times the average WCC schools bball budget. Neither fit.

    Some throw SMC around. Theyre facilities and budget are very consistent with the remaining teams. No distinction. No large fan following (cant even fill their small gym).
    zagzilla
    Default

    Grand Canyon is a good choice for several reasons:

    1. Non-football school-WAC announced return to football for the conference earlier this year. GCU has said they are not adding football at this time (https://sports360az.com/2021/01/gcu-...ding-football/). MBB is the biggest revenue sport for their AD.
    2. Up and coming school with a commitment to athletics
    3. Gives WCC access to Phoenix TV market

    The lack of a religious affiliation is different than other current WCC members and their academic reputation lags.

    ZZ
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Seattle fits the conference as far as being a small Jesuit school on the West Coast. I don’t see the conference wanting GCU. None will make a difference either way for basketball.
    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Air Force

    Clune Arena
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cadet_...se#Clune_Arena

    Seating 5,858

    zagfan08
    Default

    Denver or Seattle would be good fits. Gonzaga of course should try to leave.
    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Grand Canyon is a good choice for several reasons:

    1. Non-football school-WAC announced return to football for the conference earlier this year. GCU has said they are not adding football at this time (https://sports360az.com/2021/01/gcu-...ding-football/). MBB is the biggest revenue sport for their AD.
    2. Up and coming school with a commitment to athletics
    3. Gives WCC access to Phoenix TV market

    The lack of a religious affiliation is different than other current WCC members and their academic reputation lags.

    ZZ

    Grand Canyon University (GCU) is a private for-profit Christian university in Phoenix, Arizona.[1] Based on student enrollment, Grand Canyon University was the largest Christian university in the world in 2018,[6][7] with 20,000 attending students on campus and 70,000 online.[8]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Canyon_University
    bartruff1
    Default

    Seattle makes the most sense and used to be a member.....I don't give a rip about RPI or RPM or any of that stuff..... Gonzaga controls it's own destiny for the NCAA Tourney....
    Tetonka Test
    Default

    Based purely on Academic reputation, I'd rate them as follows:

    1. Air Force
    2. Denver
    3. Seattle
    4. Cal Baptist
    5. Grand Canyon
    Default

    If I am not mistaken, the expectation is any member of the WCC would be a faith-based university. That would take Air Force out of the mix.

    Still have my hopes that Big East evolves into the Big America with east and west divisions with GU as the showcase in the west. Might be a pipe dream, but honestly, I don't know that there is a fit for GU anywhere else than that scenario. Zags dalliance with the Mountain West IMHO was more about extract concessions out of the WCC... I don't think they were too serious about making the jump.
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    If I am not mistaken, the expectation is any member of the WCC would be a faith-based university. That would take Air Force out of the mix.

    Still have my hopes that Big East evolves into the Big America with east and west divisions with GU as the showcase in the west. Might be a pipe dream, but honestly, I don't know that there is a fit for GU anywhere else than that scenario. Zags dalliance with the Mountain West IMHO was more about extract concessions out of the WCC... I don't think they were too serious about making the jump.
    There has to be at least some rumblings amongst those in the know about SOMETHING; I can't possibly imagine the program is just going to sit idly by while the college hoops landscape changes right in front of them
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Grand Canyon is a good choice for several reasons:

    1. Non-football school-WAC announced return to football for the conference earlier this year. GCU has said they are not adding football at this time (https://sports360az.com/2021/01/gcu-...ding-football/). MBB is the biggest revenue sport for their AD.
    2. Up and coming school with a commitment to athletics
    3. Gives WCC access to Phoenix TV market

    The lack of a religious affiliation is different than other current WCC members and their academic reputation lags.

    ZZ
    Except it’s more like Costco than a conventional university.
