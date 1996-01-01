Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2021-2022 Lady Zag Roster and Numbers

    Default 2021-2022 Lady Zag Roster and Numbers

    Lady Zag fans, the Lady Zag roster and Lady Zag numbers have been released.

    See Here: https://gozags.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster

    ZagDad
    Default

    I kinda can't believe Kempton and Griffen are Seniors. Time flies. Is Kylee ever going to get to play?


    Plenty of returning players, but a bunch of Fr. With the Wirths and Townsend having used up their eligibility, feels like the start of a new era.
