Baseball's Hughes ranked among top 100 prospects by D1Baseball.com

The 6'4 righty is the second highest-rated West Coast Conference prospect behind BYU LHP Cy Nielson, and the highest-rated Zag to make the list since Marco Gonzales in 2013.An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.