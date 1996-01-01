Baseball's Hughes ranked among top 100 prospects by D1Baseball.com
Highest-rated Zag prospect since Marco Gonzales in 2013
Gonzaga sophomore pitcher Gabriel Hughes was listed among the nation's Top 100 MLB draft prospects in D1Baseball.com's initial rankings released Thursday, slotting in at No. 61 overall amongst college baseball's top talent.
The 6'4 righty is the second highest-rated West Coast Conference prospect behind BYU LHP Cy Nielson, and the highest-rated Zag to make the list since Marco Gonzales in 2013.
"A very nice honor for Gabe," said Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon. "He has a very bright future and we're really excited to see what he does this Spring!"
After a year spent doing double duty as a starter on the mound and at first base in 2021, Hughes was one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America Team as a Multiple Position Athlete, becoming the seventh Zag in program history to be named to the list.
An All-WCC Second Team pick and All-Freshmen conference selection despite missing the last month of the season with injury, Hughes hit .247 with 4 doubles, 3 homers and 12 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 4-3 as the Bulldogs' Saturday starter with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 batters with 30 walks in a total of 61.1 innings of work.
Over the summer, Hughes saw action with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, starting in three intrasquad scrimmages and an exhibition against the U.S. Olympic Pro Team for a total 8.2 innings with four K's.