Thread: Kevin Pangos signs with Cleveland - NBA dream finally realised

Kevin Pangos signs with Cleveland - NBA dream finally realised
Great news for Kevin, his ambition to play in the best league in the world has finally been realised.
https://ca.nba.com/news/report-cleve...x1v3kt5ao4six8
His hard work and excellent play in Europe (taking yet another team into the Euroleague playoffs) and 1st team All Euroleague finally got the attention of some NBA teams.
While he will start as third fiddle for the Cavs (behind Garland and Rubio) he has made it Stateside and will be an NBA player.
Couldn't happen to a nicer person, someone who will represent Gonzaga well.
