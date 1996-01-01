Thread: Coach Few Cited For Drunk Driving

Ughhh.........
From Meehan on Twitter:
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ed-for-drunk-/BREAKING: Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited for drunk driving
Ughhh.........
From Meehan on Twitter:
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ed-for-drunk-/BREAKING: Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited for drunk driving
Teachable moment for the kids.
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
Proof positive this world is upside down right now.
Glad nobody was hurt.
Wow, never thought I'd be reading this. Has hell frozen over too?
Pisses me off, especially when the wealthy do this. No excuse to not get an Uber, driver, etc. when you are making the money he does.
Not excited to watch the fallout.
Feeling sick to my stomach after reading this.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
I am as stunned as I am disappointed to read this. Everybody makes mistakes, but this is a big one.
Completely uninformed guess here is that based on blowing a .119 & .12 (legal limit is .08 I believe), and that it happened at 9 p.m. is that he was heading home from a Labor Day party...all he needed to do was stick around for another hour or so to sober up and he would have been fine.
probably near his lake house....too bad.
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...drunk-driving/
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...-driving-drunk
That is shocking and sad....for someone his age and position it is inexcusable .....hopefully it is just a mistake in judgement and not a indication of a more serious problem......
Very disappointing, but people make mistakes. Considering all the good he has done, as well as no history of issues previously, I am not going to be to hard on the coach. That doesn't mean that he should be given a pass, it means that I will let it all play out and hopefully something teachable can ultimately come out of this.
So disappointed in Few right now. Dude chose to drink and drive, a decision that literally kills people. Don’t wanna see him demonized for one bad decision but it’s a doozy. GU damn sure needs to publicly condemn the behavior and announce consequences. Failure to do so would be bad PR and, more importantly, undermine Few’s authority to hold his players accountable.
On a lighter note, too soon to start a poll on who is his missing designated driver: Lloyd or Roth?
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
That said, everyone makes mistakes. Few has done more than enough good for both the university and community to warrant compassion over unhelpful critique.
Im certain hes embarrassed, especially as commentators will likely mention this throughout the season.
Really sad news. It is very disappointing news, but Few is human like the rest of us. There is no mens rea for DUI which means it's not a crime where you have to have formed an intent to be guilty of the offense. It's a crime of poor judgement. I'm happy no one was hurt and that he was alone in the vehicle. I suspect Few will take responsibility and resolve the matter quickly. I don't know anything about ID laws, but in Washington the common resolution for this offense would be a reduction to Negligent Driving First Degree with no jail time and no license suspension. I never heard the outcome with Josh Perkin's arrest, but I suspect that is what happened with his DUI.