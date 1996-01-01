Results 1 to 21 of 21

Thread: Coach Few Cited For Drunk Driving

  Today, 12:43 PM
    strikenowhere
    Coach Few Cited For Drunk Driving

    Ughhh.........

    From Meehan on Twitter:

    BREAKING: Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited for drunk driving
    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ed-for-drunk-/
  Today, 12:47 PM
    BayAreaZagFan's Avatar
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    Teachable moment for the kids.
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
  Today, 12:51 PM
    ET2021
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by BayAreaZagFan View Post
    Teachable moment for the kids.
    It's really unfortunate because he is supposed to be setting an example for them and the program. At his age, this is inexcusable.
  Today, 12:53 PM
    Markburn1
    Default

    Proof positive this world is upside down right now.

    Glad nobody was hurt.
  Today, 12:54 PM
    Zag365
    Default

    Wow, never thought I'd be reading this. Has hell frozen over too?
  Today, 12:55 PM
    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    Wow, never thought I'd be reading this.
    Exact thought that went through my head when I saw it.
  Today, 12:56 PM
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Proof positive this world is upside down right now.

    Glad nobody was hurt.
    Most important point in all of this...damned lucky
  Today, 01:00 PM
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Pisses me off, especially when the wealthy do this. No excuse to not get an Uber, driver, etc. when you are making the money he does.

    Not excited to watch the fallout.
  Today, 01:02 PM
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    Default

    Feeling sick to my stomach after reading this.
  Today, 01:03 PM
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    Pisses me off, especially when the wealthy do this. No excuse to not get an Uber, driver, etc. when you are making the money he does.

    Not excited to watch the fallout.
    Yeah - they don't have a helicopter or chauffeur following him around at all times?
  Today, 01:04 PM
    zagfan24's Avatar
    zagfan24
    Default

    I am as stunned as I am disappointed to read this. Everybody makes mistakes, but this is a big one.
  Today, 01:04 PM
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Completely uninformed guess here is that based on blowing a .119 & .12 (legal limit is .08 I believe), and that it happened at 9 p.m. is that he was heading home from a Labor Day party...all he needed to do was stick around for another hour or so to sober up and he would have been fine.
  Today, 01:08 PM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Completely uninformed guess here is that based on blowing a .119 & .12 (legal limit is .08 I believe), and that it happened at 9 p.m. is that he was heading home from a Labor Day party...all he needed to do was stick around for another hour or so to sober up and he would have been fine.
    Right, it seems moderately high but the reported observation of his driving erratically is, sadly, more informative and may weigh more heavily on the disposition of the case. Expect Few to take this by the throat and turn it into an object lesson, however. Lets hope GU and Few access professional crisis management ASAP. Not a job for the SID.
  Today, 01:19 PM
    basketballzag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Ughhh.........

    From Meehan on Twitter:



    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ed-for-drunk-/
    Idaho Vandal mafia teamed up with the Coog mafia to set him up. Everyone makes a mistake move on to more important things.
  Today, 01:23 PM
    Markburn1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by basketballzag View Post
    Idaho Vandal mafia teamed up with the Coog mafia to set him up. Everyone makes a mistake move on to more important things.
    Really bad take. Nothing to joke about here.
  Today, 01:30 PM
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    probably near his lake house....too bad.

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...drunk-driving/

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...-driving-drunk
  Today, 01:49 PM
    bartruff1
    Default

    That is shocking and sad....for someone his age and position it is inexcusable .....hopefully it is just a mistake in judgement and not a indication of a more serious problem......
  Today, 01:51 PM
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    Very disappointing, but people make mistakes. Considering all the good he has done, as well as no history of issues previously, I am not going to be to hard on the coach. That doesn't mean that he should be given a pass, it means that I will let it all play out and hopefully something teachable can ultimately come out of this.
  Today, 01:54 PM
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Default

    So disappointed in Few right now. Dude chose to drink and drive, a decision that literally kills people. Don’t wanna see him demonized for one bad decision but it’s a doozy. GU damn sure needs to publicly condemn the behavior and announce consequences. Failure to do so would be bad PR and, more importantly, undermine Few’s authority to hold his players accountable.

    On a lighter note, too soon to start a poll on who is his missing designated driver: Lloyd or Roth?
  Today, 01:59 PM
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    Wow, never thought I'd be reading this. Has hell frozen over too?
    Same thought.

    That said, everyone makes mistakes. Few has done more than enough good for both the university and community to warrant compassion over unhelpful critique.

    Im certain hes embarrassed, especially as commentators will likely mention this throughout the season.
  Today, 02:03 PM
    Zag_Dad's Avatar
    Zag_Dad
    Default

    Really sad news. It is very disappointing news, but Few is human like the rest of us. There is no mens rea for DUI which means it's not a crime where you have to have formed an intent to be guilty of the offense. It's a crime of poor judgement. I'm happy no one was hurt and that he was alone in the vehicle. I suspect Few will take responsibility and resolve the matter quickly. I don't know anything about ID laws, but in Washington the common resolution for this offense would be a reduction to Negligent Driving First Degree with no jail time and no license suspension. I never heard the outcome with Josh Perkin's arrest, but I suspect that is what happened with his DUI.
