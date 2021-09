Former Gonzaga Women’s Basketball Players Make Names For Themselves Overseas

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 6, 2021By Connor GilbertThe Spokesman-ReviewAfter a four-year run with Gonzaga women’s basketball that saw the program reach unprecedented heights capped off by a buzzer-beater that’s now ingrained in program history, guard Jill Townsend had a choice to return for one more go-round due to the NCAA’s relaxed eligibility rules in light of COVID.But even in the first press conference immediately after the Zags’ First Round loss to Belmont, the Okanagan-born Townsend didn’t really consider it very long, saying she wouldn’t return to GU when prompted by reporters.“I had a great 4 years at GU … I gave my all for four years,” Townsend told The S-R this week. “I went beyond my expectations for myself, got to take the program to new heights and most importantly, I met some of the best people in my life.“But with that being said, I was ready to move on and get a different perspective on life.”So instead, Townsend is playing for the Gerolof Panthers of the German Basketball First Division, where she signed in June.“Jill is a huge asset to our team and brings us some of the qualities we lacked,” said Alexander Kwik, Gerolof’s coach and manager. “She’s an excellent long-range shooter, good defender, and good fight for her position.”She’s been in Germany for three weeks now, adjusting to a completely new set of teammates and a different style of play for the first time in four years. Regular season play is set to commence next week, as with most upper-division EuroLeague teams.“Playing basketball overseas has been a lifelong dream of mine and it’s incredible to live it out,” Townsend said. “I get to experience life in a foreign country while playing the game I love – you can’t beat it.”Townsend is just one of a burgeoning number of former Zag women’s players making names for themselves overseas, many of which found new homes in Europe and beyond over the offseason.