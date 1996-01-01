Former Gonzaga Womens Basketball Players Make Names For Themselves Overseas

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 6, 2021By Connor GilbertThe Spokesman-ReviewAfter a four-year run with Gonzaga womens basketball that saw the program reach unprecedented heights capped off by a buzzer-beater thats now ingrained in program history, guard Jill Townsend had a choice to return for one more go-round due to the NCAAs relaxed eligibility rules in light of COVID.But even in the first press conference immediately after the Zags First Round loss to Belmont, the Okanagan-born Townsend didnt really consider it very long, saying she wouldnt return to GU when prompted by reporters.I had a great 4 years at GU I gave my all for four years, Townsend told The S-R this week. I went beyond my expectations for myself, got to take the program to new heights and most importantly, I met some of the best people in my life.But with that being said, I was ready to move on and get a different perspective on life.So instead, Townsend is playing for the Gerolof Panthers of the German Basketball First Division, where she signed in June.Jill is a huge asset to our team and brings us some of the qualities we lacked, said Alexander Kwik, Gerolofs coach and manager. Shes an excellent long-range shooter, good defender, and good fight for her position.Shes been in Germany for three weeks now, adjusting to a completely new set of teammates and a different style of play for the first time in four years. Regular season play is set to commence next week, as with most upper-division EuroLeague teams.Playing basketball overseas has been a lifelong dream of mine and its incredible to live it out, Townsend said. I get to experience life in a foreign country while playing the game I love  you cant beat it.Townsend is just one of a burgeoning number of former Zag womens players making names for themselves overseas, many of which found new homes in Europe and beyond over the offseason.