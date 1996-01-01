Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mark Vital

    billyberu
    billyberu
    Default Mark Vital

    Currently residing on the practice squad as a developmental prospect at TE. These type of prospects rarely succeed in ever landing a starting role on an NFL roster, but they're nevertheless fun to speculate on. Obviously, Vital is a physical specimen with speed to match his size, but can he learn the intricacies of route running, blocking (hello Jimmy Graham), and playing special teams?
    Interesting that he decided to forego a potentially lucrative career playing professional basketball overseas. He also seems confident in his abilities as he sees himself as the next Antonio Gates (TE for the Bolts some years ago).

    https://sports.yahoo.com/baylor-bask...002337061.html

    seacatfan
    Wasn't Tony Gonzalez the original basketball player to TE convert?
