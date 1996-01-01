-
Ask UW football why we don't play local teams in non conference games.
Never underestimate a Grizzly! Montana Griz Football defeated the #20 UW Huskies tonight in what was just the sixth FCS win over a ranked FBS opponent in FCS history. Final score: 13-7. Welcome back to Grizzly football! #GoGriz
#7 ranked Iowa State almost lost to FCS team Northern Iowa yesterday as well.
