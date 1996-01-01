Tuckwood, Guermali lead GU sweep at Clash of the Inland NW

The win is the sixth straight for the men's squad and the second straight for the women. This was the first time the race has been held since 2019.GU men's runners swept the top ten in the six-kilometer race, with Guermali (18:37.2), Wil Smith (18:37.3), Jaxon Mackie (18:37.3), Dominic Arce (18:37.4), Kyle Radosevich (18:37.4) and Jake Perrin (18:37.9) all finishing tenths of a second within each other. Cullen McEachern (18:42.7), Riley Moore (18:43.5), Jackson Lyne (18:46.3) and Ben Brown (18:49.1) rounded out the Zags' top point-getters."It's only Sep. 3, but the guys put on a good show out there," said head men's coach Pat Tyson. "They excuted our plan perfectly  the race was more of a progressive, slower pace to faster pace through the three 2k loops.""We've emphasized the pack mentality, and as you can see, the results speak for themselves against a very talented Idaho vandal team and much improved eas Washington and Montana."Tuckwood's 14:15 race was the fifth-fastest four-kilometer cross country time in women's program history, nearly six seconds ahead of second-place finisher Maya Kobylanski of Idaho."I was really impressed with Sadie's run," said head women's coach Jake Stewart. "She started herself in the lead really early and never really was challenged -- great composure."In her first collegiate race, freshman Rosina Machu crossed the finish line in 14:39.7 to take fourth as the Zags' next-fastest finisher. Alyssa Bienfang (sixth, 14:48.8), Grace Fahrney (eighth, 14:51.7) and Paxton Depoe (ninth, 14:54.7) made it five Zags in the top ten, good for an overall win by 10 points over Idaho."Rosina was awesome today; she'll be better in the weeks ahead having this experience," Stewart said. "Alyssa, Grace, and Paxton all had really nice openers and are showing themselves fit. Excited coming out of today, certainly more in front of us."