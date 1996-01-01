Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Mark Few on Mike Nilson's Podcast

    Mark Few is just amazing on this Mike Nilson podcast! This is a must listen!

    https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/478624.rss
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Thanks for the link, ZN. I saw Nilson's twitter feed referring to it, but did not know where to hear it.

    Have a good day.
    Sacre, Dickau, Morrison, Nilson all w podcasts now. Few in kind of an awkward spot, say yes to one you gotta say yes to all. May wanna delegate the podcast circuit to an assistant coach.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    It's really good ZN. Listened while working away. REALLY good, thank you.
