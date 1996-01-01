-
Fan Challenge - How Well do you know your new Lady Zags
On the Lady Zag Facebook Page they have a current picture of our five new Lady Zags and a second picture showing the same five ladies as children.
Can you match the Lady Zag with her childhood picture.
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ZagWBB/phot...3758033983156/
What say you Lady Zag fans?
ZagDad
