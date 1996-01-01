Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Withers: On the way out, Roth sums it all up

    sittingon50
    Feb 2007
    Colville, Wa.
    15,106

    Default Withers: On the way out, Roth sums it all up

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/4...s-and-gonzagas
    But we don't play nobody.
    Zagceo
    Nov 2013
    Laguna
    7,499

    Mike Roth... Thanks for your dedication and for doing it the right way.

    interesting point in article

    It hasn’t been easy, and Roth talks about leaving the manifold stresses of the job behind. One was the Josh Heytvelt affair of 2007, when the GU big man was busted for drugs and the whole Gonzaga story seemed in peril. Roth flew to Phoenix to explain himself to the board of trustees, a hell of a way to celebrate a 50th birthday.

    But GU’s handling of the mess was adroit – discipline, yet a path forward for the player. Roth says that when the late mega-donor Myrtle Woldson bequeathed millions to the school, she cited its treatment of the incident as a factor in her generosity.

    “You never know how the decisions we make or the things we do over our careers impact other people,” he says.
