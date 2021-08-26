Thread: Zags involved in 3 of 11 NCAA can't miss non-conference games

The NCAA 2021/22 non-conference slate includes the Zags in 3 of the 11 games listed on the NCAA.com site as can't miss/circle your calendar:
Link: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ps-circle-fall
The NCAA 2021/22 non-conference slate includes the Zags in 3 of the 11 games listed on the NCAA.com site as can't miss/circle your calendar:
Link: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ps-circle-fall
Cool article. Thanks for posting!
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
- lets add alabama vs. gonzaga (seattle) and zags are in 4 of 12 can't miss non conference games.