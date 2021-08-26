Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Zags involved in 3 of 11 NCAA can't miss non-conference games

  Today, 01:29 PM
    Section 116
    Default Zags involved in 3 of 11 NCAA can't miss non-conference games

    The NCAA 2021/22 non-conference slate includes the Zags in 3 of the 11 games listed on the NCAA.com site as can't miss/circle your calendar:

    Link: https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ps-circle-fall
  Today, 01:52 PM
    ZagNative
    Cool article. Thanks for posting!
  Today, 02:47 PM
    GonzaGAW
    - lets add alabama vs. gonzaga (seattle) and zags are in 4 of 12 can't miss non conference games.
